Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 40,360 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,360 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,787,621.64. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $144.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $174.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

