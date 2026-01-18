Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 21,990 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 25,078 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in TJX Companies by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 6,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Guggenheim raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price (up from $181.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

NYSE TJX opened at $157.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $159.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

