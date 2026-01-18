Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $276.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $584,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,167.92. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total transaction of $494,769.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,160.14. This represents a 24.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 88,289 shares of company stock worth $25,669,425 over the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR stock opened at $325.88 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $331.09. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.15.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

