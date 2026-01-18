Melco International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Short Interest Update

Melco International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 850,260 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 1,388,260 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,273 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,273 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.7 days.

Melco International Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MDEVF opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. Melco International Development has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.83.

Get Melco International Development alerts:

Melco International Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco International Development Limited is a Hong Kong–based investment holding company with diversified interests across property development, hospitality, gaming and entertainment sectors in Asia. The company pursues opportunities in integrated resort operations, property investment and development projects, leveraging its background in real estate to support long-term growth.

Through its controlling stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Melco International is involved in the design, development and operation of world-class integrated resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.