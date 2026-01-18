JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Down 30.7% in December

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 382,749 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 552,658 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,505.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 45 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,505.5 days.

JDE Peet’s Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JDEPF opened at $36.41 on Friday. JDE Peet’s has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30.

Get JDE Peet's alerts:

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JDE Peet’s is a global pure-play coffee and tea company with operations spanning retail, out-of-home, and e-commerce channels. The company produces a wide range of coffee and tea products including whole beans, ground coffee, single-serve pods, instant coffee and various tea blends. Through partnerships with foodservice providers, restaurants and office networks, JDE Peet’s delivers branded coffee and tea offerings to millions of consumers worldwide.

The company’s portfolio encompasses a number of well-known brands such as Jacobs, Douwe Egberts, L’OR, Senseo, Tassimo, Kenco and Pickwick tea in Europe, alongside Peet’s Coffee, Stumptown and Intelligentsia in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.