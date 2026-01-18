Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Stock Price Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 122,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 71,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Mammoth Resources Trading Up 7.7%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15.

About Mammoth Resources

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Capital Corp. and changed its name to Mammoth Resources Corp.

Further Reading

