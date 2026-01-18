Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in EOG Resources stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on 12/18/2025.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE EOG opened at $105.33 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $137.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 19.80%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

EOG Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: EOG is highlighted for expanding natural?gas production and pursuing opportunities to supply power for data centers, a potential structural demand tailwind that could diversify revenue and support longer?term valuation. EOG Resources: Building Out Natural Gas Production Will Help It Power Data Centers

EOG is highlighted for expanding natural?gas production and pursuing opportunities to supply power for data centers, a potential structural demand tailwind that could diversify revenue and support longer?term valuation. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets trimmed its price target to $120 from $126 but kept an “outperform” rating — a modestly negative signal on near?term upside while retaining a constructive view on the name. MarketScreener TickerReport

BMO Capital Markets trimmed its price target to $120 from $126 but kept an “outperform” rating — a modestly negative signal on near?term upside while retaining a constructive view on the name. Neutral Sentiment: Marketplace coverage notes mixed analyst views on EOG versus peers, signaling divergent expectations across the sell?side that can keep trading volatile. Analysts Conflicted on These Energy Names

Marketplace coverage notes mixed analyst views on EOG versus peers, signaling divergent expectations across the sell?side that can keep trading volatile. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst rating recently reported as “Hold,” which reflects mixed expectations and may limit broad bullish momentum until clearer catalysts appear. EOG Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Consensus analyst rating recently reported as “Hold,” which reflects mixed expectations and may limit broad bullish momentum until clearer catalysts appear. Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered near?term and full?year EPS forecasts across multiple quarters (Q2?2026, Q3?2026, FY2026) and trimmed Q1? and Q2?2027 estimates — FY2026 fell to $8.78 from $8.94 and several quarter estimates were reduced. These cuts reduce street earnings expectations and are the primary analyst?driven pressure on the stock today.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,728,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $445,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,928 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,546,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,156,495,000 after purchasing an additional 782,426 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,193,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in EOG Resources by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 892,482 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $100,065,000 after acquiring an additional 662,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,180.72. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

