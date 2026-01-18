Kirin Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Down 36.3% in December

Kirin Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 34,761 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 54,538 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,042 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 51,042 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kirin Trading Up 0.7%

KNBWY stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Kirin has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of -0.08.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Kirin had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.47%.The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirin will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is a Japan-based global beverage and life sciences group best known for its flagship beer brand. The company’s core operations encompass the brewing and distribution of beer and spirits, the production of soft drinks and other non-alcoholic beverages, and a growing pharmaceuticals and biotech segment. Kirin’s beverage portfolio ranges from mainstream lagers and craft-inspired brews to juices, teas, and carbonated soft drinks sold under various regional labels.

Rooted in the founding of Kirin Brewery Company in 1888, the group restructured into a pure holding company in 2007 to foster greater strategic flexibility.

