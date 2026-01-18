SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $46.9640, with a volume of 16613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 143,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,667,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

