Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.48 and last traded at $54.1420, with a volume of 219772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FHI. Zacks Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $469.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,249 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $59,764.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,375. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $213,458.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,507.30. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 86.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

