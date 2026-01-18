Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Analog Devices stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on 12/18/2025.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $300.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $309.17.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 661.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.52.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total transaction of $2,271,227.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,381.39. The trade was a 30.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $150,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,556.60. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,544 shares of company stock valued at $14,328,561. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

