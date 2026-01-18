Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on 12/18/2025.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.5%

GS stock opened at $961.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $868.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $793.05. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $14.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $13.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $823.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $891.57.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

