Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.
Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 12/18/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on 12/18/2025.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.5%
GS stock opened at $961.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $868.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $793.05. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and record equities trading — Goldman reported Q4 EPS well above estimates and set a Wall Street record for equities?trading revenue, driving upside to profits and supporting higher dividend/buyback capacity. MarketBeat: Goldman Sachs Soars on Q4 Post
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase and capital returns — Goldman raised its quarterly dividend to $4.50 (12.5% increase) and signaled buybacks, a clear shareholder?friendly move that supports valuation and income investors. TipRanks: Dividend Raise
- Positive Sentiment: Strong investment?banking backlog and 2026 outlook — Management flagged a heavier M&A/investment?banking pipeline and expects IB revenue to grow, which could sustain earnings momentum if activity persists. MarketBeat: Investment Banking Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Exploring new revenue streams — Management said it is watching/tokenization, stablecoins (CLARITY Act) and is exploring prediction markets — long?term optionality but not immediate revenue. Cointelegraph: CLARITY Act comments
- Neutral Sentiment: Alternatives activity — Goldman Sachs Alternatives participated in a continuation vehicle backing Ecowaste, showing continued private markets deal flow but limited near?term impact on GS equity. Benzinga: Kinderhook/Ecowaste
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and Apple Card accounting noise — Reported revenue was mixed/variance across sources; the Apple Card transition produced a large accounting impact that reduced revenue but boosted one?time profit — creates comparability questions for investors. Reuters: Profit Rises; Apple Card note
- Negative Sentiment: Cash?flow and Platform Solutions concerns — Third?party reporting highlighted a sharp drop in operating cash flow and ongoing Platform Solutions exit costs/markdowns tied to the consumer portfolio, which could pressure near?term fundamentals. QuiverQuant: Cash flow item
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst target shifts and valuation debate — Several firms raised price targets (Wells Fargo, KBW) but others trimmed or maintain more conservative views; commentary that the stock is “running hot” and a wide target range increases short?term volatility risk. MarketScreener: Wells Fargo PT Street Insider: KBW PT
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $823.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $891.57.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group
About Representative Johnson
Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.
Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- URGENT: Trump Just Triggered AI’s Biggest Disruption Yet
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.