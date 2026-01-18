John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 124,987 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 47,557 shares.The stock last traded at $81.9550 and had previously closed at $81.95.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHML. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $537,000. PMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,768,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.