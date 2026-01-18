Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 1,231 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,639,000 after buying an additional 4,301,015 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,878 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 474.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 1,507,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,172,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IVV opened at $694.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $772.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $684.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $664.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $699.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.