Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 1,231 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,639,000 after buying an additional 4,301,015 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,878 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 474.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 1,507,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,172,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of IVV opened at $694.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $772.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $684.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $664.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $699.17.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
