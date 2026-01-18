Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,373 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 105,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,193,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $331.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.33 and a 200 day moving average of $322.09.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.75.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

