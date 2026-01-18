Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $3,693,000. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,553.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. now owns 390,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 366,663 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,053,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.36 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

