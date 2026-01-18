New Insight Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,525 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

New Insight Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth is running a six-month Medicare Advantage pilot that speeds payments by roughly 50% (sub?15 day cycles) to help rural hospitals’ cash flow — a move that can reduce provider strain and preserve network stability. Does UnitedHealth’s MA Pilot Signal a New Rural Support Model?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive and media pieces note recent outperformance; one report highlighted a recent session where UNH rose ~1.2%, reflecting pockets of upside sentiment among investors. UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analyst sentiment and buy-side interest are being cited as supportive factors as brokers review UNH ratings and earnings prospects. Is UnitedHealth (UNH) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Positive Sentiment: Filings show a purchase by Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros Jr., which can be interpreted as incremental insider/institutional demand. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.
- Neutral Sentiment: Options flow and sentiment analyses are active (heavy trading / interest), giving insight into positioning but not a clear directional signal. UnitedHealth Group Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons with peers (CVS, Centene) show UNH has lagged on total return over the past year but retains stronger operating margin and a more moderate P/E — a mixed fundamental picture for relative-value investors. UNH Stock vs. CVS
- Neutral Sentiment: Several trend/overview pieces note UNH as a widely watched ticker; that attention increases flows but doesn’t guarantee direction. Here is What to Know Beyond Why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is a Trending Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Roundups (Dogs of the Dow) include dividend and yield context that may attract income-focused buyers, but UNH’s yield/placement vs. high-yield names is mixed. The Dogs of the Dow: 10 Downtrodden Dividends Paying Out Up to 6.8%
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators flag material margin compression after a sharp rise in healthcare costs last year, which has depressed profits and is the primary near?term concern driving selling pressure. UnitedHealth at an Inflection Point: Margin Recovery or Prolonged Challenges?
- Negative Sentiment: Balanced ‘checkup’ pieces outline bear-case headwinds for 2026 (costs, potential reimbursement/policy risks) that keep investors cautious despite structural scale advantages. UnitedHealth just got a checkup, and UNH stock has some big problems to treat in 2026. The bull and bear cases now
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Price Performance
UNH opened at $331.25 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.09.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.
UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.
UnitedHealth Group Profile
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- URGENT: Trump Just Triggered AI’s Biggest Disruption Yet
Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.