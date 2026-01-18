New Insight Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,525 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

New Insight Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $386.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.75.

UNH opened at $331.25 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.09.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

