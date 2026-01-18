New Insight Wealth Advisors Sells 6,303 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

New Insight Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,839,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,369,128,000 after buying an additional 149,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,452,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,703,000 after acquiring an additional 228,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,592,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,565,000 after purchasing an additional 127,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,262,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,512,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stefan M. Selig bought 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $37,386.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 32,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,522. This represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $42,036.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,630. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 2,192 shares of company stock valued at $407,712 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.85.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $184.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.13. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.98.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 79.30% and a net margin of 38.18%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 128.09%.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed?use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high?profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open?air centers, outlet properties and mixed?use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

