14,338 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $2,008,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,152,000. Finally, Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.81.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

