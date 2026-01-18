New Insight Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New Insight Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $16,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 378.5% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

