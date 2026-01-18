Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC Has $13.55 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,187 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $95,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

