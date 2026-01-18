Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in Edison International $EIX

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.10% of Edison International worth $20,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 5,064.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,167.24. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Trading Up 1.6%

Edison International stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EIX

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.