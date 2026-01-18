BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $10.30 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc (NYSE: DSU) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital preservation. Managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, the fund employs a multi-sector, global fixed-income strategy that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a portfolio of debt instruments. As an interval fund, DSU offers quarterly liquidity to shareholders who wish to redeem shares at specified intervals.

The fund’s investment approach centers on allocation across various credit sectors, including high-yield corporate bonds, emerging markets debt, bank loans and securitized products.

