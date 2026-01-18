BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 2nd

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BTA opened at $9.64 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE: BTA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. Since its inception in December 2009, the trust has offered investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of long-term municipal securities, with the goal of delivering favorable risk-adjusted returns through a focus on tax-exempt income.

The trust’s investment strategy centers on purchasing investment-grade municipal bonds carrying longer maturities, which historically have offered higher yields compared with shorter-duration issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.