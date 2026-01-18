BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 30th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0986 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $16.53 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and preservation of capital through a diversified portfolio of taxable municipal debt securities. Advisement and portfolio management services are provided by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, leveraging the firm’s global credit research and trading capabilities to analyze risk and identify opportunities within the municipal bond sector.

Since its inception in 1989, BBN has invested primarily in investment-grade and non-investment-grade municipal obligations issued by U.S.

