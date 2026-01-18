iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 115,753 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 36,599 shares.The stock last traded at $43.22 and had previously closed at $43.11.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60. The company has a market cap of $558.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISCF. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 53,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2,083.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility). ISCF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

