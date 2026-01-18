49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

49 North Resources Trading Down 16.7%

The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

49 North Resources Company Profile

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe. It focuses on resource issuers with exploration programs in Saskatchewan. The firm also seeks to co-invest. 49 North Resources Inc was founded in 2005 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

