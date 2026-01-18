Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,964,508 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 17,743,721 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,064,652 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,064,652 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

AMAT stock opened at $327.01 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $331.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 24.67%.The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $155,617.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,653.89. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,898. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Tenon Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Postrock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, January 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.25.

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

