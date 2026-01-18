QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Down 6% – Here’s Why

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.87 and last traded at $33.2690. 419,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 863,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 6.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $699.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.45 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at QuidelOrtho

In other news, CFO Joseph M. Busky acquired 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $124,306.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,335.20. The trade was a 221.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian J. Blaser bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $501,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,234.22. The trade was a 389.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,390 shares of company stock valued at $657,340. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 100.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,460.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 46.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho is a global diagnostics company formed through the merger of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. The combined entity develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of rapid and high-throughput diagnostic solutions across immunoassay, molecular diagnostics and transfusion medicine. Its offerings span point-of-care platforms for acute care testing as well as large-scale automated systems designed for clinical laboratories and blood banks.

The company’s product range includes rapid antigen and antibody tests for infectious diseases, molecular assays utilizing nucleic acid amplification technology, and integrated immunodiagnostic analyzers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.