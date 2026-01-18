Meitav Investment House Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 682,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,602 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 0.9% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $68,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $124.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.39. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

