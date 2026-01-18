Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 700,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3,846.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $54,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 37,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 69,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,775,000. Finally, Ariston Services Group purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $257,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $98.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.72.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.