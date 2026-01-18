11,656 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Purchased by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,904,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,189,000 after buying an additional 157,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,544,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,265,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,514,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,487 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,062,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,883,000 after purchasing an additional 670,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,687,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,061,000 after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM opened at $81.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $82.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.52.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.