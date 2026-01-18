Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $48.16 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867,365 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $48,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,485,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,976 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4,209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,694,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,013,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,755,000 after purchasing an additional 430,335 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,559,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,947,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 227,349 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 24.4%

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $51.58 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development. PAVE was launched on Mar 6, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

