Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Trims Position in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,452,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,746,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,836,707,000 after purchasing an additional 253,223 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,306,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,443,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 25.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 542,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,556,000 after purchasing an additional 109,760 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 price objective on ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on ResMed from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, December 29th. Baird R W downgraded shares of ResMed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.09.

ResMed Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of RMD opened at $257.71 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.92 and a fifty-two week high of $293.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.89.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $524,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,555. This represents a 32.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $497,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,615,125.59. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,594 shares of company stock worth $5,403,495 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

Featured Stories

