Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $168.80 Million Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd. $ICL

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,007,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,148,817 shares during the period. ICL Group comprises 2.3% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $168,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

NYSE:ICL opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ICL Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

ICL Group is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Established in its current form through the consolidation of Israeli government–owned chemical operations, ICL has evolved into a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ICL). The company’s origins date back to state-driven mineral extraction in the Negev and the Dead Sea region, and over the decades it has grown through strategic acquisitions, technological innovation and a gradual privatization process completed in the early 2010s.

ICL’s core operations are organized into three principal business areas.

