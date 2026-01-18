Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 8,546 Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF $KBWP

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF accounts for 1.7% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2,710.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $362,000.

Shares of KBWP stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.69. The company has a market capitalization of $280.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $108.64 and a 12 month high of $128.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

