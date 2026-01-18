6,252 Shares in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Nvidia Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,701,000 after buying an additional 95,113 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,562,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 142.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,809,000 after acquiring an additional 420,915 shares during the period. Munro Partners boosted its position in CoreWeave by 5,272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,366,000 after purchasing an additional 605,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmdagg L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,030,000.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.80, for a total transaction of $38,756,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 804,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $111,409,098.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 302,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,861,673.12. This trade represents a 72.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 7,884,486 shares of company stock worth $886,347,824 in the last 90 days.

CoreWeave Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion and a PE ratio of -69.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.20.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. CoreWeave’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Melius upgraded CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.