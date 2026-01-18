Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $6.50 target price on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CTOS

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $482.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,050,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,504 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,475,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after buying an additional 42,232 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,310,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after buying an additional 112,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,396,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,222,000 after buying an additional 337,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,389,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,575,000 after buying an additional 93,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc (NYSE: CTOS) is a North American provider of specialty rental equipment, parts and services. The company’s fleet encompasses a wide range of assets, including cranes, aerial work platforms, trench safety and shoring equipment, fluid management solutions, generators and other industrial machinery. Customers rely on Custom Truck One Source to support projects in construction, energy, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, municipalities and large-scale events.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Custom Truck One Source has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of more than 140 branch locations across the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.