Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $40,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $379.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $381.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.92. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

