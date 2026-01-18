Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Bought by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Vistra comprises 3.3% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in Vistra by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $166.93 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.86.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $3,605,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,575.90. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $9,456,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,772,476. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 278,995 shares of company stock worth $50,757,547 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

