iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,395 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Attessa Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 69,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 40,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 381,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,726,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 366,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5%

IAU opened at $86.27 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $50.96 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust News Roundup

About iShares Gold Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

