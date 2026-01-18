Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,647,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,196,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $341.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $343.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.64 and a 200-day moving average of $325.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

