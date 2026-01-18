Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Mondelez International stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on 12/18/2025.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.9% in the third quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Featured Articles

