Rep. Dan Newhouse Buys Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently bought shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palo Alto Networks stock on December 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) on 12/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) on 12/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) on 12/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) on 12/11/2025.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $187.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.77, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $223.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.03, for a total value of $23,070,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 298,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,383.61. This represents a 28.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total value of $147,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,184.05. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 382,016 shares of company stock valued at $76,386,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $228.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $236.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next?generation firewalls as a core on?premises capability, alongside cloud?delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.