Rep. Julie Johnson Sells CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Stock

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CMS Energy stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on 12/18/2025.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $71.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $289,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,849.73. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CMS Energy by 52.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.