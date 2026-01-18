American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in American Express stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on 12/18/2025.

NYSE AXP opened at $365.03 on Friday. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported ($11.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($15.41). The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 153.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $370.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.82.

In related news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at $30,825,691.17. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,739.98. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 57,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,658,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

