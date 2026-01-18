Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cigna Group stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on 12/18/2025.

Cigna Group Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $272.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.63 and a 200-day moving average of $287.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $350.00.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 25,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

