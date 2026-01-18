Rep. Julie Johnson Sells The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in TJX Companies stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on 12/18/2025.

TJX opened at $157.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $159.48.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,808,774,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12,417.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $501,033,000 after buying an additional 4,024,859 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $970,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,458 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $620,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $244,687,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.86.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,634,629.83. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

