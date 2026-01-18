Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.2%

ISRG stock opened at $535.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $566.32 and a 200 day moving average of $512.06.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,147,227.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $193,595.79. This trade represents a 95.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total value of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 114,007 shares of company stock worth $63,533,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $650.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.