Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ISRG stock opened at $535.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $566.32 and a 200 day moving average of $512.06.
- Positive Sentiment: Phase?3 update on IS?001 imaging drug — Intuitive advanced its Phase?3 study aimed at reducing ureter injuries in robotic colorectal surgery, a safety-focused adjoint that could expand the company’s addressable offering and reinforce surgical?safety differentiation. Intuitive Surgical Advances Phase 3 Imaging Drug
- Positive Sentiment: daVinci systems demand highlighted — Company commentary and industry coverage say system performance “exceeded expectations” and Intuitive is pushing for more placements, supporting procedure growth and recurring consumable revenue. Intuitive says daVinci systems ‘exceeded expectations,’ it wants more
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains — At least some brokers (e.g., Bernstein) have reiterated buy ratings, signaling continued sell?side conviction in ISRG’s long?term growth profile despite near?term noise. Bernstein Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
- Positive Sentiment: Investor take: “buying the dip” narratives are emerging — Several bullish commentaries argue the pullback is an entry point given Intuitive’s wide moat, recurring consumables and procedure tailwinds. Intuitive Surgical: Buying The Dip On This Wide-Moat Compounder
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts preparing for Q4 — Preview pieces outline the metrics (procedures, system placements, ASPs, margin drivers) that will matter when full Q4 results and guidance details arrive; these previews can amplify volatility around the print. Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage commentary roundup — Coverage pieces remind investors that analyst ratings and model changes often move shares; they’re useful context but not a definitive signal by themselves. Brokers Suggest Investing in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
- Negative Sentiment: Preliminary Q4 revenue reaction — Although Intuitive reported strong preliminary Q4 and full?year revenue growth, shares dipped as investors parsed procedure trends, margin dynamics and what management said about demand cadence. That disconnect between a beat and stock action is a key reason for the pullback. Intuitive Surgical Stock Dips on Q4 Preliminary Revenue Results
- Negative Sentiment: Softer 2026 outlook flagged — Company commentary and reporting point to a softer 2026 outlook that trimmed forward expectations, which is the primary negative driver behind today’s weakness. Intuitive Surgical Sets Softer 2026 Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction analysis — Coverage asking “why did shares dive?” notes investors punished the stock for guidance/trajectory concerns despite the beat, illustrating that forward commentary and margin clarity matter more than one?time beats. Intuitive Surgical Crushed Fourth-Quarter Forecasts. So Why Did Shares Dive?
In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,147,227.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $193,595.79. This trade represents a 95.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total value of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 114,007 shares of company stock worth $63,533,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $650.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.17.
Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.
In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.
