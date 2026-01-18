QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,143 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paychex by 193.2% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.36. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.80 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.38% and a net margin of 26.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.480-5.530 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

